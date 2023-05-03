Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Ration shops resume operation across Kerala; time restrictions to continue today

Our Correspondent
Published: May 03, 2023 07:54 AM IST
Ration Shop | Food Kit
Supply of ration for April will conclude on Friday . Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Ration shops which remained shut since Thursday due to a technical glitch in the EPOS system partially resumed operation on Tuesday. Over 6.5 lakh people purchased ration on Tuesday. Though the outlets were opened, the civil supplies department has placed time restrictions for the sale in view of the server issues. Hence, all ration shops will be operated partially till Wednesday.

Ration shops in Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad will function from 8 am to 1 pm on Wednesday. Meanwhile, residents of Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Kottayam, Kasaragod and Idukki districts can purchase the ration from 2 pm to 7 pm.

The Civil Supplies Department has announced that all ration shops will be fully operational on Thursday and Friday.

RELATED ARTICLES

Supply of ration for April will conclude on Friday as the sale for May will commence on Saturday.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.