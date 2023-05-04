Kottayam woman's suicide: Accused Arun Vidyadharan found dead at Kanhangad

Kasaragod: Arun Vidhyadharan (32), accused of cyberbullying a Kottayam native who died by suicide, was found dead in a lodge at Kanhangad here on Thursday.



He was absconding after police registered a case against him for cyberbullying his ex-girlfriend Athira, who died on Monday.

As protest intensified seeking justice for Athira, police issued a lookout notice against Arun on Wednesday.

In the notice, Kaduthuruthy police said 32-year-old Arun was facing charges under IPC 306 (Abetment of suicide) and Section 119 (b) of the Kerala Police Act (punishment for taking photographs or videos or propagating them at any place in a manner affecting the reasonable privacy of women) in the incident.

The 26-year-old Athira was found dead on Monday at her home in Manjoor village of Kaduthuruthy, and police have lodged a case in connection with the incident and initiated a probe.

According to the investigators, they received a complaint stating that a woman had ended her life over cyberbullying by her ex-boyfriend after their relationship soured. The complaint also claimed that besides the cyber attacks, the man also released online personal chats between the two, police said.

Athira's brother-in-law is Manipur sub-collector, who said she had been a victim of ''cyber bullying'' and ''online harassment''.

(With PTI inputs)