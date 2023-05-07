Finally, Congress decides to move court seeking probe into AI camera, K-FON deals

Kochi: The Congress in Kerala will take legal action seeking a judicial probe into the corruption allegations against the CPM-led state government over the projects relating to the installation of AI-enabled traffic cameras and the Kerala-Fibre Optic Network (K-FON).

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran, MP, on Sunday, announced the party’s decision to approach the court demanding a judicial inquiry into the corruption charges, with the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government ignoring the call for a comprehensive investigation.

“The government is turning its back on Congress and the United Democratic Front's demand for a judicial inquiry because of fear. The chief minister, CPM leaders and ministers are not answering our questions even after we have produced evidence of awarding contracts in violation of the norms. The chief minister's strategy of creating a smoke screen by portraying the evidence as false accusations will not work,” the Congress veteran said.

Sudhakaran also warned that the Congress would take the protests to the streets.

Referring to the heavy fines traffic violators are likely to be slapped with once the AI camera system becomes fully operational, Sudhakaran said Pinarayi Vijayan and his gang want to make financial gains by squeezing the people.

“The government should suspend the decision to charge fines till the truth about the project comes out. The public has come to understand that the financial deals under the cover of the AI camera and K-FON projects have facilitated commissions worth crores of rupees. That is why the chief minister is running away from the opposition's questions and the CPM leaders are defending the contractors. CPM leaders are making fools of themselves by justifying a scheme immersed in rampant irregularities and corruption,” he said.

Sudhakaran reiterated the Congress’ charge that the internal investigation being conducted by Industries Department principal secretary is a farce.

“The principal secretary, who is the current investigating officer, came to know about the irregularity in the AI camera project two years ago. Al-Hind, a company that received a subcontract from SRIT (which won the bid for the project), had alerted him about the lack of transparency in fixing prices, but he did not act,” he said.

Congress leaders, mainly Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and his predecessor Ramesh Chennithala, have been raising a series of allegations over the two key projects for days. However, it is the first time that the opposition party announced its decision to move the court in the matter.