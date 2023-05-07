Malayalam
94 kg ganja seized in state capital, 4 held

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 07, 2023 02:49 PM IST Updated: May 07, 2023 03:24 PM IST
ganja
The gang reportedly visited Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh to purchase ganja for sale in Kerala. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major drug haul, the enforcement squad of the excise department seized 94 kg of ganja from an SUV and arrested four people in connection with the seizure on Sunday. Menilam native Ratheesh, who has many cases registered against him already, Thiruvallam native Ratheesh, Akhil and Vishnu were arrested. 

According to a source, the gang hired a car for 'a family trip to Kanyakumari'. A woman and two children also accompanied the four men. However, they managed to escape when the excise team surrounded the vehicle.

The gang reportedly visited Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh to purchase the ganja, so as to sell it in Kerala. The excise team traced the gang after the owner of the car raised suspicion about the people who hired his car and the movement of the vehicle after tracking it on the GPS.

A team of officials followed the SUV when it crossed the Kerala border and nabbed the accused when they stopped for refreshment at Kannettumukku area.

