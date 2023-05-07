Tanur boat tragedy: President, PM express pain, Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed shock and pain in the loss of lives at the boat tragedy at Tanur in Malappuram.

The tragic loss of lives in the boat mishap at Malappuram, Kerala is extremely shocking and saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I pray for well-being of the survivors. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 7, 2023

Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 7, 2023

A recreational boat had overturned at Thooval Theeram, Ottumpuram in Tanur after 6.30 pm on Sunday.

At least 21 persons have died and the rescue mission is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has cancelled all official programmes and declared a day of mourning on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to visit Tanur on Monday.