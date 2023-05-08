Arikomban likely eyeing a return to Chinnakanal, public transport suspended at Meghamalai

Kumily: Rogue wild tusker Arikomban, which was translocated and released in the deep forest of Periyar National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, is reportedly attempting to return to its original habitat in the Chinnakanal area of Idukki district in Kerala through the State's border with Tamil Nadu. Its current location and trail through the forests and tea estates at Meghamalai in Theni district of the neighbouring State point to such a possibility.

With the elephant refusing to retreat to the Kerala side and continuing to remain at the dense forest opposite Mathikettan Chola, the Tamil Nadu authorities were forced to suspend public transport at Meghamalai, which has topographical conditions akin to Chinnakanal.

The rice-loving wild elephant has so far traversed over 40 kilometre from the site in the Periyar Reserve where it was released late last month after it was captured from near human settlements in Chinnakanal where it had been occasionally running amok and destroying properties in frantic search for its favourite meal, rice.

Wildlife experts doubt whether the elephant, which has travelled over 8 km from the Kerala border to Tamil Nadu side, would return to the Periyar Reserve.

Though it returned to the Kerala forest region a couple of times after strayed into Meghamalai, the jumbo stays put at the location, dotted with houses and tea plantations, for the last few days. However, Kerala Forest Department officials ruled out Arikomban's return to Chinnakanal.

The jumbo cannot return to Chinnakanal without passing through many human habitats, including town areas, and its journey back seems totally unlikely, the sources said.

Public on alert

The residents of Mathikettan Chola have been warned not to venture out of their homes when it is dark. Also, no one is allowed to proceed further from the Thenpalani check post, located along the road from Chinnamanur to Meghamalai.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department officials have deployed a special team to prevent the elephant from further proceeding to Erasakkanayackanur, near Chinnamanur, by swimming across the Marikkad Dam.

The elephant reportedly continues to harbour its liking for rice. According to the local natives, it was Arikomban, with a collar around its neck, which forced open the door of a house and made way with a sack of rice the other day.