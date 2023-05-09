Malappuram Boat tragedy: HC to register case suo motu

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of 22 people who were killed in a boat accident in Malappuram's Tanur. The court directed the registry to take a case suo motu over the accident after seeking permission from the chief justice.



The court also raised concern over the illegal operation of tourist boats in the state and criticised authorities for the lapses to identify the violations.

The High Court took up the issue voluntarily and decided to move forward given the seriousness of the accident.

“Over 100 boats operated in Kerala. Anything can happen at any time. What caused the accident should be brought to light,” said the High Court.

A bench headed by Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Sobha Annamma Eappen raised the boat accident when the sitting started at 10.15 am on Tuesday.

There appears to be a serious lapse on the part of the authorities, who failed to make the mandatory checks, about the safety and security of the passengers, the court said.

The court asked the Port Officer for a detailed report of the accident.

“The accident claimed the lives of 22 people including children. So, the court can't ignore the tragedy. It is not the first time that Kerala is witnessing such accidents. Though probes are initiated over such accidents, no follow-up actions are taken. We need to identify the major reason for the accident. So detailed hearing should be carried out,” asserted the court.

The court pointed out that those responsible for the accident should be brought before the law.

The HC also directed the district collector to furnish a preliminary report on the accident.