Kozhikode youth suffers injuries after mobile phone explodes in his trouser pocket

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 09, 2023 02:14 PM IST
The phone kept in his trouser pocket exploded suddenly when he reached his office. Photo: Imyanis/Shutterstock
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A youth sustained severe burns after a mobile exploded in his trouser pocket here on Tuesday. Haris Rahman, a contract worker at the Indian Railways, has been hospitalised with burn injuries.

The incident took place around 7 am on Tuesday. The phone kept in his trouser pocket exploded suddenly when he reached his office.

On April 24, an eight-year-old girl was killed in Thrissur after her mobile phone exploded while she was watching a video. The deceased is Adithya Sree, daughter of Pazhayannur native Ashok Kumar and Sowmya. The child, who suffered severe injuries to her hands and face, was killed instantly.

