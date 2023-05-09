NDMA guidelines on safety of boats likely given the go-by in all States

New Delhi: A review of the boat operations in Kerala soon after the Tanur tragedy revealed violation of safety norms and guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).



The guidelines of the NDMA state that the main cause of boat accidents is the practice of taking more persons on board than permissible. In reality, the cap on the maximum number of passengers is overlooked by boat operators in Kerala. Many of them do not have a sufficient number of life jackets. Often boat operators conduct services after nightfall though it is against the rules.

Significantly, the national body noted that no substantial measures have been taken to implement the directive of the Centre that there should be an agency at the State level in order to oversee the safety of boats and to adopt the required steps in the sector.

All the States lack agencies that oversee the safety and legal aspects of water transport. Action should be taken at the State level to rectify this.

NDMA wants the passenger capacity of the boat to be fixed at the time of registration. In adverse weather, the number of passengers should be reduced to two-thirds of the capacity. The guidelines also state that the State governments must formulate special rules governing issues from the construction of the boats to their safe operation.

Key NDMA guidelines

There is no uniform model for the structure of boats used for water transport in the country. The boats are designed at each place according to the local style and custom. Therefore, emphasis must be laid on ensuring people’s safety.

Panchayats should be empowered to control the operation of country boats within their respective areas. Additional funds should be allocated to panchayats to enable them to enforce the norms effectively.

A separate government department should be established for administering water transport in inland water bodies. The responsibility for ensuring the safety of the boats should be vested with this department. Until this system is put in place, some officials of the District Transport Office should be specially deputed for this task.