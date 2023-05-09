Tanur boat accident: Murder charges to be slapped on Nassar

Malappuram: The police on Tuesday said murder charges will be slapped on Nassar, the owner of 'Atlantic', the recreational boat that overturned at Thooval Theeram in Tanur here.

"Nassar is cooperating with the police during interrogation. He will be presented to the court by evening," Malappuram SP said.

He will be remanded to custody and taken for evidence collection.

"Experts from CUSAT will be consulted while inspecting the boat," he said.

Nassar, who had gone missing since the accident, was taken into custody at Tanur on Monday.

Earlier, the cops had tracked the tower location of his mobile network but had been misdirected to Nassar's brother in Ernakulam.

Tanur DySP KV Benny is in charge of the enquiry into the accident that claimed 22 lives.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a judicial probe after declaring an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

State police chief Anil Kant, DGP B Sandhya and ADGP MR Anilkumar were in Tanur on Monday to give instructions to the probe team.