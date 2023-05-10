Kottarakara murder: Sandeep brought to hospital as complainant, say police

Thiruvananthapuram: S Sandeep, the man who stabbed to death Dr Vandana Das at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital on Wednesday, was a complainant seeking medical help, according to the police.

"Sandeep informed the police that he was attacked in the morning. The police reached the spot and took him to Kottarakara taluk hospital for treatment," ADGP M R Ajit Kumar said.

"When Sandeep reached the hospital, he was not a suspect but a complainant. When the police arrived, he was standing in front of his house with a stick. The police arrived and took him and his relative to the hospital. He was calm when the doctor examined him. The doctor then referred him for an x-ray and dressing. He was then taken to the next room."

"He turned violent at this juncture. He attacked his relative first and then two policemen.

An ASI, who was on duty at the aid post, was also stabbed when he came running to restrain Sandeep. The man's neighbour Binu was also attacked.

All the other doctors quickly moved to another room and closed the door during this period. But Vandana could not move quickly enough. The accused turned around and stabbed the doctor."

"According to local residents, no one harmed him. So it is not clear how he got injured. Reports also suggest he is an alcohol addict. He needs to be checked further."