Change in schedule of Vande Bharat in Kerala; train to run on revised timetable from May 19

Thiruvananthapuram: The Railways has announced a schedule change in the running time of the Vande Bharat Express in Kerala.

The alterations have been made to the time the train will pass the Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur stations.

As per reports, the revised timetable will come into effect from May 19.

As per the revised schedule, once the Vande Bharat Express departs from Thiruvananthapuram at 5.20 am, it will reach Kollam at 6.08 am, Kottayam at 7.24 am, Ernakulam at 8.25 am and Thrissur at 9.30 am.

On the return journey, the train will reach Thrissur at 6.10 pm, Ernakulam at 7.17 pm, Kottayam at 8.10 pm and Kollam at 9.30 pm.

The Vande Bharat Express started plying in the state on April 26, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the service from Thiruvananthapuram Central Station.