High-security number plates mandatory on all vehicles in Kerala: High Court

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has ordered that high-security number plates should be fixed compulsorily on all vehicles that have been registered in the State. Although new vehicles registered in the State have the high-security number plates, the rule in this regard was not implemented in the case of those vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.



Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan passed the order on the petitions filed by Motorsign of Tamil Nadu complaining that the order was not being implemented in the case of old vehicles and by Orbis Automotives of Malappuram alleging that action had been taken against it on the ground that it did not have State recognition.



17 recognised agencies

The court clarified that agencies recognised by the Central Government for fixing the number plates do not require the permission of the State Government. At the same time, dealers of recognised licencees must obtain the State Government’s permission.

The High Court had sought an explanation from the State Government on the issue last March. The Government had sought a period of three months for appointing recognized institutions. However, with the new order passed by the court, 17 institutions that have obtained the Centre’s recognition can carry out the work without hindrance.

The authorities of the State will have to take a decision on including these details in the Vahan portal of the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act of 2001 had made high-security number plates mandatory.

The Centre issued a notification on December 6, 2018, making high-security number plates mandatory on all vehicles. The State Vehicle Transport Department also issued a similar circular on May 9, 2019.

Sunil Babu, president of the voluntary organization “Accident Rescue”, said that the order, if implemented, would prevent the violation of the vehicle transport law, including the misuse of number plates. This could be implemented in Kerala in three months, he said.

What is a high-security number plate

The manufacturers of vehicles fix plates that cannot be removed or reused, at the front and back of the vehicle before it is delivered to the dealers. This plate will contain a hologram and seal made of chromium and a permanent identification number.