Fire breaks out in building near InfoPark, several feared trapped

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 13, 2023 07:50 PM IST Updated: May 13, 2023 08:07 PM IST
Kochi fire accident
Accident took place at Geo Infopark near Infopark police station here on Saturday evening. Photo: Special arrangment.
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A major fire broke out in a multi-storeyed building near InfoPark in Kakkanad here on Saturday. According to reports, several people are feared trapped inside the building. 

Fire Force personnel are attempting to douse the fire and rescue those trapped inside. It is learnt that the accident took place at Geo Infopark near Infopark police station here on Saturday evening.

Number of people feared trapped inside the building not confirmed yet. Photo: Special arrangment.

Some employees reportedly suffered burn injuries in the accident, say reports. At the same time, the number of people trapped inside the building has not been ascertained yet. 

It is understood that a fire broke out in a washroom of the building following a short circuit. Smoke was seen billowing from the building. Police have started evacuating people from the premises of the building.(Details awaited)

