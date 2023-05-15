Malayalam
2,500kg drug seizure: Kochi court remands Pakistani to 14 days custody

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 15, 2023 11:32 PM IST
The accused, Zubair, when produced before a Magistrate Court in Kochi. Photo: EV Srikumar/Manorama
Topic | Ernakulam

The suspected Pakistan national, held with the Rs 25,000 crore drug haul the other day, has been remanded. He was presented before a Magistrate Court in Kochi on Monday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian Navy had seized 2,525 kg of methamphetamine, a highly potent drug also known as crystal meth.

According to NCB sources, the drugs were traced to a Pakistan-based mafia led by Haji Salim.

Meanwhile, the accused -- Zubair -- who is in custody, has claimed that he is an Iranian and not a Pakistani.

Zubair reportedly told the authorities that the seized products were not the whole cargo.

It is understood that over 3,000kg of drugs were sunk in the sea when the Indian Navy closed in on the 'mother vessel', the whereabouts of which remain unclear.

