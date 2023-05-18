Thrissur: A 70-year-old man had a narrow escape when his mobile phone exploded and caught fire inside his shirt pocket here on Thursday.



Marottichal native Eliyas escaped unhurt after the phone's battery heated up and exploded. It is learnt that an entry-level phone that he bought for Rs 1,000 exploded.

Eliyas was having tea at an eatery here when the phone exploded and caught fire inside his shirt pocket. The CCTV visuals showed the phone catching fire and Eliyas scampering to put the fire out.

Last week, a man in Kozhikode suffered burn injuries after the mobile phone kept inside his trouser pocket exploded.

Mobile phone explosion cases are reported frequently in the state. On April 24, an eight-year-old girl in Thrissur was killed after her mobile phone exploded while watching a video.