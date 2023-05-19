Wife-swapping case complainant hacked to death in Kottayam

Kottayam: A complainant in the infamous wife-swapping case that made headlines in January 2022 was found hacked to death at her residence at Malam in Kottayam's Karukachal on Friday.

According to reports, Jooby's children found her lying in a pool of blood in the courtyard of the house. They alerted the neighbours who rushed Jooby (26) to the Kottayam medical college.

The doctors declared her dead on arrival. The woman was living at the house after she cut ties with her husband. The man is an accused in the wife-swapping case.

According to the police, Jooby was hacked to death when her brother and father went out to work. Police suspect the killer might have picked a time when Jooby was alone at home and the children were playing with friends.

Though the police have not named any person responsible for the murder yet, the woman's father alleged that his daughter was killed by her husband.

Wife-swapping case

The controversial case made headlines in January 2022 after Jooby lodged a complaint at the Karukachal police station.

The probe found almost 5,000 couples active on various social media platforms that reportedly promoted wife swapping. Back then, the police arrested six people soon after a probe. The wife-swapping gang had been active since 2018.

After receiving the complaint, the police formed various teams to nab the accused and intensified the hunt with the help of the cyber cell. Finally, the accused were arrested from Thumboli beach area and Punnapra from Alappuzha district, Kaloor in Ernakulam district and Kooroppada and Aymenem in Kottayam district.

The 26-year-old woman approached the Karukachal police station after continuous intimidation from her husband. It was two years ago that she was made to join a wife-swapping group on social media by her husband.

The 32-year-old husband used this group for making money and having sex with other women. But when his torture crossed all limits, she finally sought the police's help.

According to the police, nine people were involved in violating the woman. Six of the accused were arrested. Out of the three remaining accused, a person from Kollam has left the country. Among the nine, five arrived as couples with their wives. Four were single. These individuals referred to as 'studs' have to pay Rs 14,000 to the group.