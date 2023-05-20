Thiruvananthapuram: In what looked like an attempt to sully the LDF government's celebrations during the second anniversary of its second consecutive term, the opposition led by Congress staged a protest at the secretariat in the capital here on Saturday.

Thousands of UDF workers including women surrounded the secretariat marking their protest against the LDF government over alleged misgovernance, corruption and tax hike.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty are participating in the protest.

When LDF is all set to release its progress report of governance, UDF will submit a chargesheet against the government before the public as part of the agitation.



UDF protest is being staged in front of the three gates of the secretariat. A quarrel erupted after the protesters blocked a woman employee from entering the secretariat. Following this, the police intervened and brought the situation under control.

VD Satheesan and Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty heads to protest venue. Photo: Manorama

UDF activists in Thiruvananthapuram surrounded all gates of the secretariat by 7 am on Saturday. Following this, activists from Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki reached the protest venue.

Meanwhile, BJP has announced a day and night protest at the martyr's column in Palayam on Saturday.

UDF will submit chargesheet against the LDF government.

According to reports, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will release the progress report of the LDF government at an event on Saturday evening. He is expected to respond to the allegations against the government during this ceremony.

Traffic restricts in place

Police have imposed traffic restrictions in the state capital in view of the UDF protest. As per the advisory issued by the police, strict restrictions are in place on MG Road.

Vehicles plying to East Fort from Palayam are being diverted to the flyover at Bakery Junction. While vehicles from Chakka to East Fort are diverted to the Pattur-Vanchiyoor route.