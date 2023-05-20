Malayalam
Bevco directs outlets to stop accepting withdrawn Rs 2,000 currency notes

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 20, 2023 10:46 PM IST
rs2000-currency-note
RBI on Friday, May 19, 2023, announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks. Photo: PTI
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (Bevco) on Saturday directed all its outlets to stop accepting the withdrawn Rs 2,000 currency notes with immediate effect.

The Bevco General Manager (Operations) issued a circular to this effect to all regional and warehouse managers.

The circular also said if an outlet accepts Rs 2,000 currency notes, the regional manager concerned will be held responsible.

The decision comes following the Reserve Bank of India's statement directing all banks to halt the circulation of Rs 2,000 currency notes.

BEVCO
Queues in front of a BEVCO outlet. File photo.

The RBI, however, informed that the banknotes currently in circulation will continue to have value.

The existing notes can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

