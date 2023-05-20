Pinarayi Vijayan lambasts UDF, says Opposition manufacturing, propagating lies

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday lambasted the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), calling their term in Kerala a disaster.

His criticism of the opposition came after both the Congress and BJP protested the state government's celebration of its second year in power. The opposition parties surrounded the Secretariat here and accused the government of misgovernance, corruption and tax hikes.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the second-anniversary celebrations of the second LDF government organised at Putharikandam Maidanam here, Pinarayi said the UDF's rule in the state was a complete disaster and that Kerala had gone backwards in almost every sector when the front was in power.

"The UDF is engaged in manufacturing and propagating lies against the government and the right-wing media is busy cooperating with the opposition. This is the trend prevalent in the state so far. The BJP has been using the Centre in special ways to attack the government," said Pinarayi.

He further said Kerala was in a state of despair before 2016 and that corruption was rampant in the state. "Such a scenario was created by the UDF. It is that same UDF which is now calling the state government a big disaster. It was the people who decided that the UDF administration was a tragedy and voted them out," Pinarayi added.

Talking about his government's achievements, Pinarayi said it was the Left Democratic Front rule which not only cleared the pension arrears but also increased the amount distributed.