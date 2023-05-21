Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has not abandoned the proposed SilverLine project - a semi high-speed rail line connecting Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod districts - the CPM-led LDF government said.

The government's progress report after the completion of two years of its second consecutive term in power, released on Saturday, confirmed the proposed rail line that shall run along the entire length of the state is still on the cards; the tender is being prepared.



SilverLine Project entails the construction of a 530-km dedicated rail corridor to run semi high-speed trains. It is expected to reduce the travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod to around four hours.

The government had estimated Rs 56,443 crore for the project and decided to acquire 1,226.45 hectares of land for its implementation. But the project triggered a controversy after the Kerala Rail Development Corporation (K-Rail) started a land survey by laying survey stones in private properties. The state witnessed a series of protests after the opposition led by the Congress and BJP launched mass agitation. But the state government was firm on its stand on the implementation of the project and vowed to continue the survey until the Railways declined to give immediate approval for the project. Following this, the LDF government decided to temporarily put a halt to the project.

Meanwhile, when railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Kerala, he declared that the Centre is willing to reconsider the SilverLine project if Kerala submits a new Detailed Project Report (DPR).