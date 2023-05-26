Kozhikode: Police suspect the hotel owner whose body was found chopped up in pieces after the crime, was killed by a disgruntled employee at the facility.

According to the police, Siddique from Ezhoor Mecheri in Malappuram's Tirur was killed at a hotel in Eranhipalam in Kozhikode.

“He was probably murdered on May 18 or 19. The mortal remains were recovered with the help of the fire force personnel. The inquest proceedings are ongoing. The motive for murder is unclear,” Malappuram SP Sujit Das told Manorama News.

The 58-year-old who owned a hotel at Olavanna in Kozhikode was missing since May 18.

The police found the dead body chopped into two parts in two separate trolley bags left behind at Agali in Attapadi.

Three individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the case. An employee at Siddique's firm Shibili (22) and his friend Farhana (18) were taken into custody from Chennai. Farhana's friend Ashiq aka Chikku was also nabbed by the police.

According to the cops, the murder took place in the presence of Ashiq. He became a part of crime on Farhana's bidding.

The police are investigating a honey trap angle in the case and exploring if more people are involved in the crime.

Evidence collection

Ashiq is likely to be taken to Agali in Attappadi for evidence collection. According to police, he was involved in dropping off the bag at the location. He was in the car when the trolley bags were left behind.

Money was withdrawn from Kozhikode businessman Siddique's bank account even after he went missing. According to Siddique's son, sums of Rs 50,000 were withdrawn from his account through different ATMs after he went missing.

Four days after he went missing, Sidiqque's son had lodged a complaint that his father was missing at the Tirur police station on May 22.

"Shibili, who managed and supplied materials at the hotel, was dismissed from the hotel for disciplinary issues on the day my father went missing," the businessman's son told Manorama News.

Farhana hails from Cherpulassery. The Tirur police took them into custody from Chennai.

The autopsy of the mortal remains will take place at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.