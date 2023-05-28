Malayalam
Debt-ridden farmer dies by suicide in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 28, 2023 09:16 PM IST
PK Thimmappan (50).
Topic | Wayanad

An incident of farmer suicide has been reported from Thirunelli in Kerala's Wayanad district.

PK Thimmappan (50) of Aranappara, who had been missing from home since Saturday, was found hanging.

Relatives of Thimmappan have alleged that he was upset over debts. It is alleged that he had taken loans from banks and private institutions.
(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)

