Balaramapuram teen death: Youth arrested for harassing girl, slapped with POCSO charges

Balaramapuram: A youth was arrested by the police for the death of Asmiya Mol by suicide at a private religious school in Balaramapuram this month.

According to the police, Poonthura native Hashim Khan was close to Asmiya Mol (17) of Beemapalli. It is likely that his harassment, and the fallout of their relationship made the teen to take the extreme step.

The police have slapped Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) charges on the accused.

The police had formed a special team to probe the death of the Asmiya. Though it has been confirmed that it was a case of suicide, the investigation was focused on the circumstances that led to it.

A special team, led by Neyyattinkara ASP and comprising inspectors from Balaramaparum and Kanjiramkulam police stations, investigated the case.

Police have concluded that it was suicide as the post-mortem confirmed that she had died by hanging and there were no other injuries on her body.

However, the family has alleged foul play in the death and has claimed that an Ustad and a teacher of the religious study centre had mentally harassed Asmiya Mol.The employees at the religious centre told cops that they had not physically harmed her, but had scolded her on some occasions.

Her classmates told police that Asmiya had vowed not to return to the institution after the Bakrid vacation.