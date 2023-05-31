Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

NIA raids locations linked to banned PFI in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 31, 2023 11:43 AM IST
pfi-ban
Photo: Onmanorama/Canva
Topic | Malappuram

Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in several places belonging to the activists of banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala's Malappuram on Wednesday.

The excercise is part of a combined operation in Karnataka and Bihar. The NIA conducted raids at 16 places in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district of Karnataka early on Wednesday and a few places in Bihar.

Houses, offices and hospitals linked to the activists of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were searched simultaneously in Mangaluru as well as Puttur, Beltangady, Uppinangady, Venur and Bantwal.

RELATED ARTICLES

The raids are part of a probe into the plot of the banned organisation to attack PM Modi on July 12, 2022 at a rally in Bihar, they said.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.