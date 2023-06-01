Woman steals gold chain from jewellery shop in Malappuram

Malappuram: Two gold chains of 1.5 sovereigns were stolen from a jewellery store in Chemmad here by a woman in burkha. Outsmarting the salesman, the woman who reached the shop as a customer snaffled two chains from the collections which were displayed before her. The incident took place on Thursday morning.



The visuals depicted the yet-to-be-identified woman stealing gold and hiding it inside her bag. Manorama News reported that the woman asked the salesman to show her latest designs and she executed the crime when he left for bringing new chains. Later, she left the store without purchasing gold pretending that she is not impressed with the designs.

The salesman found two chains missing after the lady customer cleared out of the shop. After examining the CCTV visuals, the thief was identified. Tirurangadi police initiated a probe after receiving a complaint from the jewellery owners.