Man arrested for flashing woman in Kannur

The police on Thursday arrested a man who flashed a woman in a parked bus at Cherupuzha bus depot in Kannur on May 28. The accused is Nirapil Binu of Chittarikal Nallompuzha.

A team led by the Payyannur superintendent of police led the investigation after a video of the man flashing inside a bus was shared on social media. The bus services the Cherupuzha-Thaliparamba route.

Recently, a similar incident was reported in Kochi. The incident made headlines after a woman from Thrissur shared the visuals of a man who misbehaved with her inside a Kochi-bound KSRTC bus. Savad Shah from Kozhikode was named as the accused in the case.