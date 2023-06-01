Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Man arrested for flashing woman in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 01, 2023 02:03 PM IST Updated: June 01, 2023 02:32 PM IST
Flashing inside bus in Kannur
The video shows a man flashing at a woman inside the bus that services the Cherupuzha-Thaliparamba route. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Kannur

The police on Thursday arrested a man who flashed a woman in a parked bus at Cherupuzha bus depot in Kannur on May 28. The accused is Nirapil Binu of Chittarikal Nallompuzha.

A team led by the Payyannur superintendent of police led the investigation after a video of the man flashing inside a bus was shared on social media. The bus services the Cherupuzha-Thaliparamba route.

Recently, a similar incident was reported in Kochi. The incident made headlines after a woman from Thrissur shared the visuals of a man who misbehaved with her inside a Kochi-bound KSRTC bus. Savad Shah from Kozhikode was named as the accused in the case.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.