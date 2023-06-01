Thiruvananthapuram NSS leader dies by suicide after alleging police harassment

Ajaykumar, the president of NSS Karayogam at Eruthavoor in Thiruvananthapuram took his life after accusing a policeman of abetment of suicide.

Ajaykumar was found hanging inside the NSS Karayogam office. He blamed K Sandeep, a driver with the Crime Branch unit at Petta, in his suicide note.

Ajaykumar's family has claimed that Sandeep and the Maranalloor Police harassed him by framing a case, including molestation charges.

According to the family, Ajaykumar was upset by Sandeep's repeated verbal abuses. They said Ajaykumar was beaten by Sandeep and his father over a property dispute.

After Ajaykumar filed a case, Sandeep allegedly framed a case accusing him of assaulting his mother and attempting to murder her.

The family says that the charges of assault and murder attempt were dropped after Ajaykumar petitioned the chief minister's office. However, Sandeep went around saying that he was accused of molestation and that hurt him, the family said.

Ajaykumar was also threatened by the Maranalloor Police, the family said.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)

