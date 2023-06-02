Niranam panchayat president arrested for allegedly taking Rs 25 lakh for MBBS seat

The president of Niranam grama panchayat in Pathanamthitta was arrested for allegedly taking Rs 25 lakh from a Kottayam native after promising his daughter an MBBS seat.

KP Punnoose, 80, of Kaduppilaril house was taken into custody by the Kottayam East Police on the complaint of a man from Puthuppally.

According to the complaint, Punnoose promised an MBBS seat on spot admission at the Believers Church Medical College. He took the large sum in various installments.

The complainant has alleged that Punnoose refused to return the money even as his daughter did not get admission. It was then that he approached the police.