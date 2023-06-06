Minister R Bindu slams straight-jacket rules in Kerala's self-financing colleges

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Tuesday criticised self-financing colleges in the state for imposing strict rules on campuses. She was reacting to the controversy over the suicide of a student of Amal Jyothi Engineering College in Kottayam.



“Colleges should not be so immature. Students have been facing too much pressure due to discipline and moral policing in colleges,” the minister said.

Sradha Satheesh (20), a second-year food technology student of Amal Jyothi Engineering College, was found hanging inside her hostel room on June 2. Her fellow students alleged that the harassment she faced from teachers and the hostel warden forced her to take the extreme step.

The management closed the college indefinitely amid rousing protests over the suicide.

Fake degree controversy

Minister Bindu said action would be taken against the woman who secured the job as a guest lecturer by furnishing a fake experience certificate from Maharaja's College. The college principal has lodged a complaint against a former student. Police said Divya, a Kasaragod native, has been booked in the case.