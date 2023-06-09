Girl ends life over lack of money to study nursing

Konni (Pathanamthitta): A teen girl has ended her life distressed over the lack of money for higher studies. Adithya (17), daughter of Usha and late Sasikumar, committed suicide on Thursday afternoon at their house located at Thengumkavu in Pathanamthitta district. When Usha returned home, she found Adithya hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom.

The girl’s father Sasikumar died a year ago and only the mother and daughter were living in the house. After she passed the higher secondary course, her aspiration was to pursue BSc Nursing course.

In a note left behind, she indicated her mental distress over not being able to study further owing to financial constraints. Both the father and mother had been desirous of sending her for the Nursing course but since there was no money, she could not join the course. The letter also said that even if a loan was taken to meet the high expenses of the course, it would prove to be a burden on her mother.

The body was taken to the General Hospital, Pathanamthitta, after the police conducted the inquest.

(Attention: Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of mental health experts. Try to overcome the situation. Helpline numbers: 1056 and 0471-2552056.)