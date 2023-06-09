Kerala CM arrives in New York for Loka Kerala Sabha amid haze blanketing city

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived in New York for the Loka Kerala Sabha on Thursday. Finance Minister KN Balagopal and Speaker AN Shamseer are also accompanying the Chief Minister.

The organisers of the Loka Kerala Sabha are optimistic that the scheduled meet at Times Square in New York City in which the CM will participate, will take place as planned even though New York City is blanketed by a haze of smoke caused by wildfires in Canada.

However, since the local authorities have directed that all must wear masks and that people should confine themselves to their homes as far as possible, there are worries whether the meeting would be shorn of its pomp.

Around 1,000 Keralites who have been invited are scheduled to attend Sunday’s public meeting. Although a get-together will take place on Friday evening, it is uncertain whether the Chief Minister will take part in it.

The zonal meet of the Loka Kerala Sabha is scheduled for Saturday. There will be discussions after the inaugural address. The Chief Minister will deliver his reply speech after the deliberations.

The organisers are planning to live stream the Chief Minister’s speech through a special YouTube channel. The chairman of the organising committee, K G Manmadhan Nair, told Manorama that all the preparations for the event were complete and that they were hopeful of the smoke pollution easing before the public meeting in New York.

CM to be in Dubai on June 17

The Chief Minister will visit Dubai on June 17 on his return journey from the United States. He will inaugurate the Startup Infinity Centre of the Kerala Startup Mission at Taj Hotel at the Business Bay, at 4.30 pm, on June 18.

Last month, the Chief Minister had cancelled his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for taking part in a business summit in Abu Dhabi, after the Central government denied permission for it.

Since his stay-over in Dubai is on the return journey, no special permission is required. The Chief Minister will return to Kerala on June 19.