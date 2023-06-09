52-day trawling ban to begin in Kerala from midnight

Thiruvananthapuram: A trawling ban of 52 days will begin in the state from Friday midnight.

The ban will come into effect along coastal Kerala from June 9 midnight and be lifted on July 31.

While the ban does not apply to smaller inboard and traditional boats, fishing trawlers will have to remain 12 nautical miles away from the coast till the end of the ban period.

All major fishing harbours will be shut during the period. It is estimated that there are 3,737 mechanized boats in the entire state. In Kollam district, Neendakara, Thangassery and Azheekal have the highest number of mechanised boats.

Most of the boats that had been at sea for 10–15 days returned to shore due to the trawling ban.

Maintenance of boats and nets, which costs lakhs, take place during trawling ban. Some workers also take up other jobs during the period. The ban on trawling was first implemented in the state in 1989.

Monsoon considered to be the breeding season for fish. Fishing ban is imposed every year to allow fish to breed and repopulate the water.