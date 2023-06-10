Malayalam
Rate of road accident deaths drop in Kerala since AI cameras came up: Minister Antony Raju

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 10, 2023 12:17 AM IST
AI cameras. Representational image: Manorama
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Transport Minister Antony Raju has claimed that the rate of road accident deaths in the state has dropped since the Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras became operational.

The AI cameras installed throughout the state had become operational on June 5. “Kerala reported an average of 12 road accident deaths daily. But since the AI cameras came up, the number has dropped to 5-8,” Minister Raju said on Friday.

In the first four days since the installation, 3,52,730 traffic violations were detected by the cameras. The minister said that Keltron that verifies the detections uploaded 19,790 cases on the integrated transport monitoring system. The Motor Vehicles Department has issued chellans in 10,457 violations till June 8.

"Among the violations, 7,896 were passengers of cars not wearing seat belts. 6,153 were riding without helmets and 715 were cases of pillion riders without helmets," said minister Raju. The cameras also detected violations by 56 government vehicles including VIP cars.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the 'Safe Kerala' project in April. The AI cameras come under that project.
(With PTI inputs)

