Two youths killed after bike rams autorickshaw in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Two youths were killed in a road accident involving a bike and an autorickshaw at Koodaranji in Kozhikode district on Saturday.

The deceased are Amaze Sebastian Anto (22) from Parathode, Karassery, and Thottappalli Kunnath Jibin (22) from Kakkadampoyil.

While Amaze rode the bike, Jibin rode pillion.

Their bike collided with an autorickshaw at Mukkam-Koodaranji Road at Thazhe Koodaranji around 6.30 pm.

Though locals and police rushed the duo to the hospital, they succumbed to their injuries.