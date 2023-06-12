Fake certificate case: Congress leader MM Hassan makes sexist remark at accused Vidya

Kozhikode: MM Hassan, the convener of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), has made a sexist remark at a woman college lecturer-aspirant, who is accused in a certificate forgery case.

The accused, K Vidya, a former leader of CPM's student organisation, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) has been absconding.

Hassan made an insensitive remark in Kozhikode on Monday while addressing a Kerala Students Union (KSU) protest demanding her arrest.

"Is it difficult for the police to arrest the accused? They are saying she is unmarried. What will happen if police arrest an unmarried woman, do they fear that her modesty will be outraged?" Hassan said.

In Vidya's plea for anticipatory bail, it was mentioned that an arrest "would result in a travesty of justice and result in serious hardship to her (as she was) an unmarried lady in her mid-twenties". Hassan's remark was an alleged response to this reference in Vidya's bail application.

K Vidya. Photo: Facebook/ Vidya Vijayan

Vidya is accused of forging an experience certificate from the Maharaja's College in Ernakulam to find employment at the Government Arts & Science College at Karinthalam in Kasaragod.

The fake certificate allegation came to light after she attended an interview for a guest lectureship at RGM Government College at Agaly in Attappady in Palakkad earlier this month.

Those on the interview panel found the seal and logo on the experience certificate to be fake and notified Maharaja's College.

According to the experience certificate that she allegedly furnished during the interview, Vidya taught at Maharaja's College between June 4, 2018, and March 31, 2019. During this period, she was a post-graduate student at Maharaja's.