World Bank assures Pinarayi of investment in Kerala's basic infra sectors

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 13, 2023 10:51 PM IST
Pinarayi Vijayan
The assurance was given to the Kerala CM when he met Anna Bjerde, the Managing Director (operations) of the World Bank, at Washington DC. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: World Bank officials have assured Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that they were ready to make investments in the state's basic infrastructure sectors.

The assurance was given to the Kerala CM when he met Anna Bjerde, the Managing Director (operations) of the World Bank, at Washington DC, a statement issued by his office said.

In the meeting, discussions were also held regarding the progress in various projects, including the Rebuild Kerala initiative which is being carried out in collaboration with World Bank, it said.

Earlier, a high-level team from World Bank had visited Kerala to review the various development and policy programmes being implemented in the state as part of the Rebuild Kerala initiative and had also held discussions with the CM, the statement said. The meeting held in Washington DC was in continuation of that, it said.

Besides the CM, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Chief Secretary V P Joy and Planning Board Vice Chairman V K Ramachandran also participated in the meeting, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

