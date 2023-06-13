Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Youth suffers grievous injuries in hit-and-run incident

Our Correspondent
Published: June 13, 2023 12:47 PM IST
Representational Image. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kottayam

Kaduthuruthy: A pedestrian was grievously injured in a hit-and-run case on Adityapuram-Manvettom road.

Onlookers rushed the youth — later identified as 29-year-old Jayesh Thilakan of Edayazham Harijan Colony — to a hospital after a car knocked him down. The vehicle did not stop after the incident.

Thilakan has been under intensive care and has not yet regained consciousness.

RELATED ARTICLES

The incident occurred around 7:45 pm on Sunday, June 11. Thilakan was proceeding to his wife's house after making purchases from a nearby shop when the car hit him.

People who gathered at the scene were initially reluctant to help a profusely bleeding Thilakan. However, later they took him to the HGM Hospital at Muttuchira, and then to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

The police have registered a case and are investigating. They have examined the footage from CCTV cameras at Adityapuram to identify the vehicle.

Thilakan's wife Ashwathy has been ill for the past week and was staying with her parents. The car hit the youth while he was going to his wife.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.