Crime Branch issues fresh notice to Sudhakaran, asks KPCC chief to report on June 23

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch police have issued a fresh notice to KPCC President K Sudhakaran, directing him to appear before investigators on June 23 in the Monson Mavunkal fraud case.

Sudhakaran, the second accused in the case, was served a notice on Monday, June 12, asking him to present himself at the Crime Branch Office at Kalamassery in Ernakulam on Wednesday, June 14.

However, the Crime Branch issued the fresh notice after the Lok Sabha member sought more time. The complainants in the case are expected to hand over more evidence to the probe team tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Sudhakaran denied having links with the Mavunkal's fraudulent acts. The Congress leader said on Tuesday that he was studying the case to know how he could be arraigned as an accused.

He also stated that he would not present himself before the Crime Branch on Wednesday, but seek time since he was to attend a camp of Congress Block presidents in Kozhikode.

Sudhakaran further said that he would consult lawyers regarding approaching the High Court of Kerala. Stating that he had enough opportunities to make crores of rupees while he was the minister for forests, the KPCC president dared anyone to present evidence against him.

He announced that he would end his public life if someone presented the evidence.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch's stand was that there was evidence against Sudhakaran. The Crime Branch probed a complaint Yakub Purayil, Siddique Purayil, Anoop V Ahmmed, Salim Edathil, AT Shameer and Shanimon had submitted to the chief minister.

The complainants alleged that Monson, the fake antique dealer, convinced them that the central government had withheld his Rs 2.62 lakh crore raised by selling antiques to a royal family in the Middle East.

Mavunkal, it was alleged, took Rs 10 crore from them on the pretext of eliminating the hindrances in withdrawing his money from the bank. Though he demanded Rs 25 lakh more, they rejected his demand, the complainants said.

The complainants further alleged that Sudhakaran assured them that he would clear the hurdles in withdrawing the money by exerting his power as a member of Parliament's permanent committee on finance.

Based on his assurance, the complainants reportedly gave Mavunkal Rs 25 lakh. They also alleged that Sudhakaran took Rs 10 lakh from the total amount.

The complainant told the Crime Branch that they were convinced that Mavunkal had lied to them about the Rs 2.62 lakh crore caught in a legal tangle. Based on their revelation, the Crime Branch received legal advice to register a case against Sudhakaran.