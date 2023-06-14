2 Assam natives killed in Valancherry road accident

Malappuram: Two natives of Assam were killed in a road accident at Valancherry in the Malappuram district on Wednesday.

The youngsters, Ameer and Rahul, were on a bike that collided with a bus near Kulamangalam Doctor Govindan Padi in the Valanchery-Perinthalmanna route.

According to reports, the bike crashed into the bus coming from Perinthalmanna, -- in the opposite direction -- while attempting to overtake another vehicle.

The duo, who stayed at Vengara, was riding a bike that belonged to a local.