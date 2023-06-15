Kottarakkara: The eight-member panel of doctors' medical report on the mental and physical condition of G Sandeep, the accused in Dr Vandana Das's murder case, stated that he has an anti-social personality disorder.

According to the report, Sandeep had caused harm to his family members several times before this incident. This disorder could have led him to brutally murder Vandana. The doctors’ panel has handed over their study report to the Crime Branch investigation team.

Though the report does not point to a clear provocation that led to the murder, it indicates certain crucial factors.

Continuous substance abuse and alcohol use influenced Sandeep’s mental status. As a side effect, he is suspected to have been in a peculiar mental state. The panel of medicos, led by Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital RMO Dr Mohan Roy, had observed Sandeep for 10 days. The heads of the departments of psychiatry, neurosurgery, and general medicine were also part of the panel. The study focused on the possible factors that served as a motive for him to murder Dr Vandana.

Dr Vandana Das from Kottayam, the doctor on duty, was fatally stabbed by Sandeep, brought in by the police for a medical examination, at the Kottarakara taluk hospital during the early hours on May 10

Sandeep is currently remanded in custody. The investigation is led by Crime Branch DySP M M Jose.