One killed, three injured in road accident in Thrissur

Thrissur: An man was killed while three others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and ambulance at Eravu here on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Irinjalakuda Padiyoor native Jithin (36).



Manorama News reported that Jithin who was behind the wheels of the autorickshaw was killed on the spot. His wife Neethu, son Adrinath and father-in-law Kannan were injured in the accident. Jithin and his son were thrown off the road when the autorickshaw rammed into the ambulance.

Jithin died of a skull fracture while the three others were rushed to Jubilee Mission Medical College in Thrissur. Hospital authorities confirmed that Neethu and Adrinath are on ventilator support. Kannan who suffered a leg injury is recovering, said reports.

The accident took place in the wee hours of Thursday. The ambulance which was heading to Thrissur from Vadanappally collided with the autorickshaw. Jithin and his family were returning home after taking the three-year-old child to the hospital.

Police and Fire Force reached the spot to rescue the passengers who were trapped inside the autorickshaw. The locals reported that the spot where the accident took place is an accident-prone area.