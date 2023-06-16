Kerala govt to send letter to Karnataka on the Milma-Nandini dispute

The Kerala government has decided to intervene in the ongoing Milma-Nandini dispute.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government will send a letter to Karnataka informing that Nandini has opened outlets across the state without permission from the state. Kerala will also seek immediate intervention from Karnataka in the issue.

The Kerala government will also raise a complaint to the National Dairy Development Board on the matter. If it receives no positive action, the state government would consider legal action against the outlet. This would include sending a notice to the Nandini outlets after seeking opinions from the cabinet.

Nandini dairy products by the Karnataka Milk Federation first started three outlets in Kerala. But it soon spread to different parts of the state. According to Kerala's home brand Milma, this move would lead the cooperation to lose out a portion of its market and can also affect the livelihood of many dairy farmers in the state. It also clarified that unhealthy competition between cooperatives should be avoided.