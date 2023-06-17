Dog lover who fed strays dies of rabies; scratches on hand proved fatal

Chirayinkeezhu (Thiruvananthapuram): Amid concerns over stray dog menace, rabies cases are also being reported from across Kerala. The latest casualty is a 49-year-old dog lover who used to feed strays.

Stephin V Pereira died of rabies last Sunday after suffering scratches from the nails of a dog while she was feeding stray dogs. She was a native of the coastal village of Anchuthengu, about 20 km west of Chirayinkeezhu, in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Stephin developed rabies symptoms on June 9 while taking care of her brother at the Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. When doctors enquired about the likely causes, she revealed that one of the stray dogs whom she was feeding had scratched her hand.

Though was soon admitted for treatment she died on last Sunday evening. The funeral was conducted later.

Her brother, Charles, was staying alone at their ancestral house at Anjuthengu. He was admitted to hospital on June 7. Henry, Ferion, and the late Mathew are her other siblings.