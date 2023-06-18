Malayalam
Car plunges into gorge at Ponmudi near state capital; 4 passengers rescued

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 18, 2023 11:13 AM IST Updated: June 18, 2023 12:45 PM IST
The whereabouts of the passengers in the car are yet to be ascertained. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A car plunged into a gorge at Ponmudi on Sunday morning. Four men from Kollam who met with the accident have been rescued, Manorama News reported. Two of them suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Break failure of the vehicle is assumed as the cause of the accident, reported witnesses.

The accident took place on the 22nd curve near the forest department's office in Ponmudi on Sunday morning.

The passengers were on the way to Kollam after visiting the tourist spot. Police, Forest Department and locals jointly carried out the rescue operation. The rescue operation was hampered as a thick blanket of fog engulfed the area.

Ponmudi, a popular tourist spot in Kerala has been witnessing a heavy rush of tourists in the last few days.

