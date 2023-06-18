CM to open Kerala Startup Mission’s investment promotion office in Dubai

Dubai: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Infinity Centre of the Kerala Startup Mission in Dubai today.



The investment promotion centre will function from Generation 71, 113 Business Tower at Karama.

Chief Secretary V P Joy will preside over the inaugural function that will take place at Taj Dubai at 4 p.m. today.

The Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Sanjay Sudhir; Indian Consul General in Dubai, Dr Aman Puri; State IT Secretary Rathan U Kelkar; Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika; Lulu Group chairman M A Yusuff Ali; Aster DM Healthcare Managing Director Dr Azad Mooppan; IBS Executive Chairman V K Mathews; and NoRKA-Roots chairman P Sreeramakrishnan will speak at the function.

The Chief Minister and the official delegation accompanying him reached Dubai yesterday on their return from the United States and Cuba. Mr Vijayan’s wife, Kamala Vijayan, and personal assistant V M Sunish are also part of the entourage.

The Chief Minister is staying at the Intercontinental Hotel at Dubai Festival City.

Infinity Centre

The aim of Infinity Centres is to invest the money remitted by expatriates in business ventures. They will also extend technical expertise and related services to enterprises.

Companies could be registered in Kerala through Infinity Centres located abroad. In addition, startups in Kerala could operate in foreign lands through these centres, without having to establish offices of their own. In the first phase, Infinity Centres will be opened in the United States, Australia, and Europe besides the one in UAE.