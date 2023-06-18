Malayalam
Teen boy, girl killed after hit by train in Kollam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 18, 2023 10:43 AM IST
MEMU train
The duo were reportedly mowed down by a MEMU train near Keralapuram around 8.50 pm on Saturday. Representational Image| Manorama
Kollam: A boy and girl were killed after a train hit them at Kundara on the Kollam-Sengottai railway line here on Saturday. 

The deceased are Mambuzha resident Karthik (15) and Malavika (15) of Puthankulangara.

The duo were reportedly mowed down by a MEMU train near Keralapuram around 8.50 pm on Saturday. Loco pilot of the train stopped the train immediately and informed the control room. Following the accident, the Railways halted the train for nearly one hour.

The bodies were shifted to Kollam district hospital mortuary.

