Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

After scary embarkation video, safety measures laid out for Lakshadweep ship passengers

M R Harikumar
Published: June 19, 2023 12:53 PM IST
Lakshadweep
Video of dangerous transit at sea is proof of administrative apathy towards people’s call for better, safer facility. Photo: Screengrab from viral video/Special arrangement
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: In a move to ensure the safety of passengers boarding the ship to and from Lakshadweep islands, the safety measures have been strictly enforced by the port authorities.

Life jackets have been made mandatory while travelling on the boat and also while embarking and disembarking from the ship. The boats that violate this rule would be added to the ban list.

The action has been taken after it was found that even life jackets were not being worn by the passengers while embarking and disembarking from the ship anchored in deeper waters.

RELATED ARTICLES

The eligibility of the boats and country boats which carry passengers to the ship must be endorsed by the regional committee. Licences must be ensured for the boats. Action would also be taken if the passengers are overloaded on board.

On Friday, Manorama had published a picture of a passenger being thrown off into the sea as the boat carrying the passengers to board the ship was tossed by the waves.

The scary incident happened while the passengers were boarding the ship anchored off Andrott Island in Lakshadweep from the boat. (Andrott Island is the largest island in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.)

The picture captured by Pittiyapuram Muhammad Irfan, a native of Kilthan Island while travelling on the M V 'Kavaratty' ship has opened the eyes of the authorities on the need to ensure safety measures.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.