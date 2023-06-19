After scary embarkation video, safety measures laid out for Lakshadweep ship passengers

Kochi: In a move to ensure the safety of passengers boarding the ship to and from Lakshadweep islands, the safety measures have been strictly enforced by the port authorities.

Life jackets have been made mandatory while travelling on the boat and also while embarking and disembarking from the ship. The boats that violate this rule would be added to the ban list.

The action has been taken after it was found that even life jackets were not being worn by the passengers while embarking and disembarking from the ship anchored in deeper waters.

The eligibility of the boats and country boats which carry passengers to the ship must be endorsed by the regional committee. Licences must be ensured for the boats. Action would also be taken if the passengers are overloaded on board.

On Friday, Manorama had published a picture of a passenger being thrown off into the sea as the boat carrying the passengers to board the ship was tossed by the waves.

The scary incident happened while the passengers were boarding the ship anchored off Andrott Island in Lakshadweep from the boat. (Andrott Island is the largest island in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.)

The picture captured by Pittiyapuram Muhammad Irfan, a native of Kilthan Island while travelling on the M V 'Kavaratty' ship has opened the eyes of the authorities on the need to ensure safety measures.