Passenger arrested for disruptive behaviour on Air India flight to Kochi

Kochi: Police have reported the arrest of a 51-year-old man from Kerala for causing disturbances on a flight from Abu Dhabi. The individual, identified as Jizan Jacob, was apprehended upon the arrival of the Air India flight bound for Kochi at the international airport earlier this morning. A police officer said the man was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the airline crew.

"The man was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. He had arguments with some co-passengers and the crew members over some minor issue," the officer told PTI.

Jacob's arrest was recorded under Section 118 (A) of the Kerala Police Act and he was released on bail, Nedumbassery police added.

Section 118 (A) of KP Act reads that punishment for making, expressing, publishing or disseminating any matter which is threatening, abusive, humiliating or defamatory.

(With PTI inputs)