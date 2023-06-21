Man arrested for murder of convict in Tirur

Malappuram: Police have arrested a man from Tamil Nadu for the murder of a convict in Tirur.



Tirur DySP K M Biju said Villupuram native Mubarak alias Annan Babu was arrested from Tamil Nadu where he was hiding after committing the crime in Tirur. Police said a personal grudge was the reason behind the killing.

Adam, who was convicted for the murder of an autorickshaw driver, was found murdered in a pool of blood in front of a shop at Tirur bus stand on Monday. Adam was out on bail when he was murdered.

Police had found a stone near the body, which the accused used to strike the fatal blow.

Biju said Adam and Mubarak had a personal rivalry and used to fight with each other. The day before the murder Adam attacked Mubarak. Following this, The Villupuram native hatched a plan to kill his rival.

Early the next day, he went to the place where Adam used to sleep. Then he used a heavy laterite stone to smash the victim's head, police said.

Police said that Mubarak left for Villupuram soon after the murder. “We also went to Tamil Nadu on the same day of the murder after getting valuable information regarding the murderer. It took us some time to reach the interiors of Villupuram where Mubarak was hiding. He was at his wife's house when we reached. He did not resist the arrest,” said B Pradeep Kumar, Tirur SI, who led the team that arrested the accused.

Police that there was no evidence to suggest that Mubarak got help from someone else either to commit the crime or escape from the scene.

The Tirur police investigation team led by Station House Officer Jejo M J questioned around 100 persons in connection with the case. They also got valuable inputs from auto drivers. CCTV footage from the nearby shops led them to the accused.